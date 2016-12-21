Hardaway powers Hawks to long-awaited OT win over Spurs

Hardaway matched his career high with 29 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 3.3 seconds remaining in regulation, and the Hawks beat the Spurs 114-112 in overtime on Sunday night. Millsap scored a season-high 32 points and had 13 rebounds for the Hawks, who snapped a string of 11 straight losses to San Antonio since 2010.

