Golden State Warriors breaking ground in San Francisco, move in 2019
The official groundbreaking ceremony for the state-of-the-art sports and entertainment complex is planned for noon on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 300 South Street in San Francisco's Mission Bay neighborhood. Chase Center will also host other events, including: concerts, family shows, and conventions.
