Golden State Warriors break ground on new SF arena

The Golden State Warriors broke ground Tuesday on their $1 billion, privately-funded San Francisco arena, further cementing the team's decision to leave Oakland where they've played for more than 40 years. The 11-acre project at 16th and Third streets in the city's Mission Bay neighborhood includes an 18,000-seat arena and 600,000 square feet of office space, as well as a new 5.5-acre park.

