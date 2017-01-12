Former SFPD chief Greg Suhr now consu...

Former SFPD chief Greg Suhr now consulting for Golden State Warriors

12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

Former San Francisco police Chief Greg Suhr, who stepped down amid controversy over police shootings last year, has a new job as a security consultant with the Golden State Warriors, team officials confirmed today. Suhr resigned suddenly after the fatal police shooting of Jessica Williams on May 19. Officers had tried to pull Williams over and she crashed while trying to flee.

