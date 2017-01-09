Draymond Green: DeMarcus Cousins is the "best big man in the game"
The Warriors frustrated DeMarcus Cousins into one of his worst games of the season on Sunday night. The Kings' star big man went 4-of-11 shooting, scoring only 17 points and turning it over seven times in 29 foul-plagued minutes.
