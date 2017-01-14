Dirk, Elvis Andrus and other D-FW ath...

Dirk, Elvis Andrus and other D-FW athletes and coaches wish Cowboys luck before their playoff opener

Read more: Dallas Morning News

All of Dallas-Fort Worth is waiting in anticipation for the Cowboys' playoff opener against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, and that includes some of the local athletes. Some of the Cowboys neighbors filmed a video to wish the Cowboys luck as they try to move on to the NFC championship game.

