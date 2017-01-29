Damian Lillard joins elite group with milestone numbers

Damian Lillard reaches milestone with elite group Blazers guard is in his fifth season and is moving up the charts in scoring, assists Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2jM7eq7 Damian Lillard may have been left out of the NBA's All-Star roster , but the Portland Trail Blazers point guard has an even more impressive claim to fame now: he's only the 10th player in league history to tally at least 8,000 points and 2,000 assists in the first five seasons of his career . Lillard, the two-time All-Star who was drafted sixth overall out of Weber State in 2012, reached the milestone during the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.

