Damian Lillard joins elite group with...

Damian Lillard joins elite group with milestone numbers

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Germantown

Damian Lillard reaches milestone with elite group Blazers guard is in his fifth season and is moving up the charts in scoring, assists Check out this story on mynorthwestnow.com: http://usat.ly/2jM7eq7 Damian Lillard may have been left out of the NBA's All-Star roster , but the Portland Trail Blazers point guard has an even more impressive claim to fame now: he's only the 10th player in league history to tally at least 8,000 points and 2,000 assists in the first five seasons of his career . Lillard, the two-time All-Star who was drafted sixth overall out of Weber State in 2012, reached the milestone during the fourth quarter of Sunday night's game against the Golden State Warriors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Germantown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Golden State Warriors Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16) Jun '16 Go Blue Forever 5
News Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Browns Fan 3
News Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16) Jun '16 Lake Erie Lady 2
News Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16) Jun '16 TheRobinett 5
News Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16) May '16 White guy 1
News Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16) May '16 Sam 2
News Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16) Feb '16 Fart news 2
See all Golden State Warriors Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC