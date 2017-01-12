D-League Basketball: Warriors bring in the big guns, shoot down Stars
Warriors forward Kevon Looney, on assignment from the Golden State Warriors, pushes through Salt Lake City players as he rushes to the net during the first quarter at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz on Friday. Santa Cruz >> The Santa Cruz Warriors at times struggled with Patrick McCaw, Kevon Looney and Damian Jones in their starting lineup Friday night against the visiting Salt Lake City Stars.
