D-League Basketball: Santa Cruz rallies past Austin in OT

12 hrs ago

Point guard Phil Pressey scored eight of his team-high 27 points in overtime as the Santa Cruz Warriors rallied past Austin in the teams' NBA D-League game at H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas, on Sunday. Pressey, a 25-year-old who was born in Dallas, made two of his five 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in overtime.

