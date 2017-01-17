D-League Basketball: Pressey, Clifford pace Warriors in win

Phil Pressey and Dennis Clifford each provided double-double efforts and the Santa Cruz Warriors started the second half of their season with a win, defeating the Texas Legends 113-97 on Saturday morning at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. Pressey recorded 16 points and a season-high 14 assists, while Clifford added 17 points and 10 rebounds, as the Warriors earned a victory in their second and final game of the D-League Showcase.

