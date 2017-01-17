Curry, Thompson each hit 7 3s, Warriors pull away from Magic
Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each hit seven 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their seventh straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 118-98 on Sunday. Tied at the half, the Warriors woke up from West Coast time in the second half to pull away.
