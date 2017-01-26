Curry out, but Warriors hold off Blazers 113-111
Kevin Durant had 33 points and 10 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors overcame Stephen Curry's absence to hold off the Portland Trail Blazers 113-111 on Sunday night. Curry didn't play because of the stomach flu, missing his first game of the season.
