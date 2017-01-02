Curry moves into Top-15 in all-time made three-pointers
Stephen Curry passed sharpshooter Dale Ellis on the all-time three-pointers made list and now sits at 15th in league history. Steph Curry is continuing his assault on the record books.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Blue Man Hoop.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC