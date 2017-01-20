Stephen Curry joins Golden State teammate Kevin Durant in the lineup, while LeBron James and Kyrie Irving also gave Cleveland two starters in the NBA All-Star Game. Curry, Durant, LeBron, Kyrie headline All-Star starters Stephen Curry joins Golden State teammate Kevin Durant in the lineup, while LeBron James and Kyrie Irving also gave Cleveland two starters in the NBA All-Star Game.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.