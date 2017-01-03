Bledsoe has 26, Suns pull away late from Mavericks, 102-95

Eric Bledsoe scored 26 points, including five straight to break a tie in the final two minutes, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Dallas Mavericks 102-95 on Thursday night. Devin Booker added 22 points as the Suns won consecutive games for just the second time this season and denied the Mavericks their third two-game winning streak in a matchup of Western Conference also-rans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.