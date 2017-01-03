Barnes leads Mavericks to 113-105 win...

Barnes leads Mavericks to 113-105 win over Wizards

Harrison Barnes scored 26 points and Deron Williams added 21 as the Dallas Mavericks rallied to beat the Washington Wizards 113-105 on Tuesday night. Devin Harris had 17 points and Seth Curry 16 for the Mavericks.

