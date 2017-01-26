Another stunner: Pelicans ride dominant second half to beat Spurs in latest upset

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday dribbled around San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard during the first half of the Pelicans vs. Spurs NBA game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. New Orleans Pelicans forwards Solomon Hill and Dante Cunningham jumped to block a shot by San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker during the first half of the Pelicans vs. Spurs NBA game at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.