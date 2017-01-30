And you were worried about the Warriors defense

Yes. Remember at the beginning the season when people were freaking out about what the Warriors lost in pursuit of Kevin Durant? Were you one of the people regretting the move because losing Andrew Bogut, Harrison Barnes and Festus Ezeli hurt the defense too much? Three months later, the Warriors have a top defense. Most important, they have a versatile defense, adaptable and multi-pronged.

