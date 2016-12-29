Would the 2016 Warriors win the champ...

Would the 2016 Warriors win the championship if you replace Curry with prime Jason Kidd?

14 hrs ago Read more: Golden State of Mind

They wouldn't win 73 games with Kidd because he isn't a good scorer/shooter like Curry, but I definitely think they would beat the 2016 Cavs. A defense with Kidd, Klay, Iguodala, and Green would be top 5 all time. Kidd would prevent Kyrie from averaging above 21 PPG, and he'd also average around 7 RPG.

