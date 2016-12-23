Why the Detroit crowd may have an authentic reason to boo Kevin Durant on Friday night
Kevin Durant was supposed to be this season's Super Villain. He was to be reviled and jeered and taunted in every road arena.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC