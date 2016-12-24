Westbrook, Warriors, and Cavaliers: 3 things to watch on Christmas

Christmas Day is upon us and that means it's time to hope there's as much loot as possible in your stocking and that you're left alone to do what everyone wants to do on a day like this: watch basketball. In fact, there's a full slate of games on Christmas in the NBA, including the one everyone is anticipating in a rematch of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MSNBC.