Warriors vs. Raptors how to watch: Live stream, TV, matchups, line, odds, picks
After their 109-108 loss loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Christmas Day, Golden State has had a few days to prepare for a matchup against the Toronto Raptors . The Warriors beat the Raptors 127-121 in their first meeting on Nov. 16. An aggressive Stephen Curry : After their loss to the Cavs, a frustrated Curry told reporters that he needed to be more aggressive on offense and put up more shots.
