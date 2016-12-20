Warriors shrug off Jazz defense, blast Utah 104-74 to complete undefeated homestand
For the 12 most competitive minutes of this now-completed, undefeated Warriors homestand, the Utah Jazz slowed the pace, threw Golden State's offense into some mud and showed why their contrasting style could make a playoff series between the two at least mildly interesting. But then the Warriors shook off that 19-point first quarter, exploded for a 36-point second and raced past a Jazz offense that would seem to lack the required firepower to make that potential playoff series anything more than mildly uncomfortable for Golden State.
