VIDEO: Draymond Green discusses watching the birth of his son on...
After a frantic 48 hours - which included a 4:30 a.m. text that his girlfriend's water broke, a FaceTime call to watch his son being born and unsuccessful pleas from his bosses to take a few days away - Draymond Green met with media members in his home state of Michigan on Friday night, hours before his Warriors took on the Pistons, to discuss his memorable experience. "Tried to get out of New York as fast as I could.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC