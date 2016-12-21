The Staples Center Will Soon Bust Out...

The Staples Center Will Soon Bust Out A Huge Statue Of Shaquille O'Neal

Wednesday Dec 21

The 1,200 pound, nine-foot bronze statue of the NBA Hall of Fame member and former Los Angeles Laker will be suspended 10 feet above the ground the stadium's Star Plaza, according to NBA.com. O'Neal will join other sports legends such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wayne Gretzky, Chick Hearn, Oscar De La Hoya, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Jerry West, who also have statues at the stadium.

Chicago, IL

