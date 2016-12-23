The Poison in the Tank

The first two months of the 2016-17 season have been a challenging one for the fans of the Portland Trail Blazers , largely due to a league-worst defensive rating and unmet expectations on both individual and team levels. Naturally, a slew of suggestions are regularly bandied about by the fan base as we try to come up with what General Manager Neil Olshey or Head Coach Terry Stotts should do next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Blazers Edge.