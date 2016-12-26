Stephen Curry dancing it up as Santa Claus
Warriors star Stephen Curry dressed up as Santa Claus and danced around to the glee of his wife, Ayesha Curry, who is credited with passing a video of the moment on to Bleacher Report. Ayesha titled the outfit "Curry Clause" in the video that went viral Monday morning.
