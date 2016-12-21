Stephen Curry auctions shoes to benefit Oakland fire victims
This Dec. 15, 2016 photo shows the shoes worn by Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry that honor victims of a warehouse fire during an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks in Oakland, Calif. Curry is auctioning off two special pairs of shoes to raise money for victims of the Oakland warehouse fire.
