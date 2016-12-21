Steph Curry Game-Worn Shoes Auction to Benefit Oakland Fire Victims

Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry is auctioning off two pairs of specially designed game-worn shoes that he wore on-court before and during the Warriors game against the New York Knicks last week to raise money for the Oakland Fire Relief fund. The auctions - one for the shoes Curry wore during pregame warm-ups and one for his in-game shoes - are being housed on eBay at ebay.com/CurryOaklandStrong and will run for 10 days.

