Mavs beat Clippers 90-88 on Barnes' jumper

Harrison Barnes made a 10-foot running jumper with 3.7 seconds left for the last of his team-high 24 points to give the Dallas Mavericks a 90-88 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Dirk Nowitzki, playing only in the first half in his return from an Achilles strain after missing 14 consecutive games, added 17 points and Wesley Matthews 16 for the Mavericks.

