Mavs beat Clippers 90-88 on Barnes' jumper
Harrison Barnes made a 10-foot running jumper with 3.7 seconds left for the last of his team-high 24 points to give the Dallas Mavericks a 90-88 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night. Dirk Nowitzki, playing only in the first half in his return from an Achilles strain after missing 14 consecutive games, added 17 points and Wesley Matthews 16 for the Mavericks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Golden State Warriors Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cavaliers dump Warriors to force Game 7 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Go Blue Forever
|5
|Igoudala In NBA Finals Spotlight As Warriors Lo... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Browns Fan
|3
|Ayesha Curry latest sports spouse to lash out o... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|Lake Erie Lady
|2
|Warriors Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Ig... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|TheRobinett
|5
|Warriors' Draymond Green Not Suspended After St... (May '16)
|May '16
|White guy
|1
|Green has strong reaction to strange question f... (Apr '16)
|May '16
|Sam
|2
|Warriors' Steph Curry on Kanye's tweets: Weird,... (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Fart news
|2
Find what you want!
Search Golden State Warriors Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC