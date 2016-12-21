Like Kevin Durant, LeBron James blast...

Like Kevin Durant, LeBron James blasts of NBA's Last Two Minute reports

10 hrs ago Read more: CBS Sports

Although the NBA announced in their Last Two Minute report that two calls went against the Warriors in their Christmas Day 109-108 loss to the Cavaliers , Kevin Durant found it detrimental. Durant profanely stated that the reports by the league are not helpful in any way and really only hurt officials.

