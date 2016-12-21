Like Kevin Durant, LeBron James blasts of NBA's Last Two Minute reports
Although the NBA announced in their Last Two Minute report that two calls went against the Warriors in their Christmas Day 109-108 loss to the Cavaliers , Kevin Durant found it detrimental. Durant profanely stated that the reports by the league are not helpful in any way and really only hurt officials.
