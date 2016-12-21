Harrison Barnes faces Warriors as Mavericks' No. 1 option

Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016. less Dallas Mavericks forward Harrison Barnes drives to the basket past Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.