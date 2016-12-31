Golden State Warriors host family of Christmas Eve stabbing victim
Nicole Simmons, and her four children attended the Warriors game Friday night against the Dallas Mavericks as guests of the team. Simmons' boyfriend, Tyrone Griffin Jr., 36, of Hayward, was killed Christmas Eve.
