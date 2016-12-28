Game Day: Raptors @ Warriors, Dec. 28

Game Day: Raptors @ Warriors, Dec. 28

Toronto Raptors tip off versus the Golden State Warriors in a battle of NBA best offenses and back courts and a match that offers much more than just a 'W' for the victor. Continuing their 6-game road trip the Toronto Raptors hit Oracle for a show down of the NBA's top ranked offenses and backcourts.

