Five takeaways from the Cavaliersa Christmas Day victory over the Warriors

Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors lived up to every ounce of hype and anticipation that preceded it - a rarity for any game, but especially for a regular season one. With three weeks to go before these teams square off at Oracle Arena in Oakland for their second and final meeting before what likely will be a thrilling and unprecedented third straight matchup in the NBA Finals this June, here are five takeaways from the first showdown between the two titans of this NBA season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.