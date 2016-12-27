Five takeaways from the Cavaliersa Ch...

Five takeaways from the Cavaliersa Christmas Day victory over the Warriors

Read more: The Washington Post

Sunday's game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors lived up to every ounce of hype and anticipation that preceded it - a rarity for any game, but especially for a regular season one. With three weeks to go before these teams square off at Oracle Arena in Oakland for their second and final meeting before what likely will be a thrilling and unprecedented third straight matchup in the NBA Finals this June, here are five takeaways from the first showdown between the two titans of this NBA season.

