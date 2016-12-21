Davis leads Pelicans past Mavericks, 111-104
Anthony Davis had 28 points and 16 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-104 on Monday night. Langston Galloway made all five of his 3-point shots and finished with 17 points for the Pelicans, who've won three of four as they try to climb back into the race for the final Western Conference playoff spot.
