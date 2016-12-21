Davis leads Pelicans past Mavericks, ...

Davis leads Pelicans past Mavericks, 111-104

2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans are giving themselves hope of becoming relevant in the Western Conference playoff picture by doing something they couldn't in numerous narrow losses early this season - close out games. Davis scored 28 points - including six in the final 2:12 - and grabbed 16 rebounds, and New Orleans beat the Dallas Mavericks 111-104 on Monday night for the Pelicans' third victory in four games.

