D-League Basketball: Santa Cruz rallies for fifth straight win

Tuesday Dec 20

Santa Cruz guard Alex Hamilton made four of his eight free throws in the final 20 seconds in the Warriors' 99-96 come-from-behind win over the Iowa Energy in the teams' NBA D-League game Tuesday night. Elgin Cook came off the bench and scored a team-high 17 points to go along with eight rebounds.

