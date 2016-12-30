Currya s a Ghostshipa sneakers raise ...

Currya s a Ghostshipa sneakers raise over $45K for Oakland Fire Relief fund

13 hrs ago

Two pairs of custom game-worn sneakers honoring the 36 victims of the tragic Oakland warehouse fire were auctioned off Friday, and sold for over $45,000 to benefit the Oakland Fire Relief fund. Curry wore the shoes before and during Golden State's Dec. 15 game against the New York Knicks, 13 days after deadliest mass-casualty event in Oakland since the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake .

