Beloved 107-year-old Golden State Warriors fan dies

Thursday

" A 107-year-old Northern California woman who gained fame very late in life as an avid and gregarious fan of the Golden State Warriors died Thursday. Helen Brooks was better known as "Sweetie" and became a media darling last year after The Mercury News of San Jose wrote about her decades-long dedication to the team that eventually won the NBA championship in 2015.

