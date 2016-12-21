Anigwe's hot hand a big reason Cal women off to record start

A few days after Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson went off for 60 points in less than three quarters, reigning Pac-12 women's basketball Freshman of the Year Kristine Anigwe notched a milestone night of her own in the East Bay. Anigwe's hot hand and a deep, more experienced - not to mention close-knit - Golden Bears team have Cal off to the best start in program history and building for what it hopes is a memorable March run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yuma Sun.