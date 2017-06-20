Would bench role scare off J.J. Redick?

11 hrs ago Read more: Nets Daily

On ESPN's NBA Free Agency Special, Adrian Wojnarowski said the Nets are facing two obstacles in landing J.J. Redick: Brooklyn is only offering a two-year deal ... and the Nets want him to come off the bench, that they're committed to a Jeremy Lin-D'Angelo Russell backcourt. "Brooklyn is committed to a Lin-Russell backcourt and JJ would come off the bench," Woj said.

