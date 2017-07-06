Trey Freeman continues to chase NBA dream
Anyone who has spent time at Old Dominion University's basketball practice facility over the past few months has probably seen a familiar face; Trey Freeman. One of the most electrifying players in ODU history spent the last few months back in Hampton Roads, doing what he's been wired to do ever since he was young- work on his game.
