Orlando Summer League: 10 big Pistons questions after Detroit's latest win

Full disclosure: I didn't get to watch very much of the Detroit Pistons 87-82 Orlando summer league win over the Charlotte Hornets yesterday. It seemed like a real doozy, as Henry Ellenson scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting and Pierre Jackson and Luke Kennard chipped in with 15 and 14 points, respectively.

