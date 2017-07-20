Orlando Summer League: 10 big Pistons questions after Detroit's latest win
Full disclosure: I didn't get to watch very much of the Detroit Pistons 87-82 Orlando summer league win over the Charlotte Hornets yesterday. It seemed like a real doozy, as Henry Ellenson scored a game-high 29 points on 12-of-20 shooting and Pierre Jackson and Luke Kennard chipped in with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Detroit Pistons Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sorry, Denver, Chauncey belongs to Detroit (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Steve
|2
|Trade Season: Detroit Dealin' (Jan '14)
|May '14
|Will
|2
|Report: Isiah Thomas could replace ex-backcourt... (Mar '14)
|Apr '14
|Pearl Heyboer
|2
|Lillard's shot lifts Blazers over Pistons in OT (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|Ravishankar kumar
|1
|Heat seek revenge against Pistons (Dec '13)
|Dec '13
|NFL STREAM
|2
|2014 NBA Mock Draft: A Very Early Look at Next ... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|mars
|2
|What they're saying: Tom Gores says Pistons nee... (Jul '13)
|Jul '13
|Umberto Menghi
|1
