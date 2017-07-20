NBA trade rumors: Carmelo Anthony OK ...

NBA trade rumors: Carmelo Anthony OK with deal to Cleveland, Houston

Read more: MLive.com

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski , Anthony is open to waiving his no-trade clause for a deal to the Houston Rockets or Cleveland Cavaliers. A buyout from the Knicks is reportedly off the table for now, so Anthony's only shot at joining his buddy LeBron James in Cleveland or Chris Paul and James Harden in Houston is to accept a trade.

