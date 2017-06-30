NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers 'pursuing' Rodney Stuckey
Stuckey played the last three seasons of his 10-year career with the Pacers, and averaged 7.2 points and 2.2 assists in 17.8 minutes per game over 39 games with the Indiana last season. The Pacers cut Stuckey before the end of the season to avoid guaranteeing his salary for next season.
