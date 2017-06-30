Michael Gbinije starts again, Kris Jo...

Michael Gbinije starts again, Kris Joseph finds his shot in NBA Summer League

Former Syracuse guard Michael Gbinije started for the second consecutive days for the Detroit Pistons in the NBA's Orlando Summer League on Sunday. Gbinije, the Pistons' second-round pick in the 2016 NBA draft, scored eight points in 22 minutes as Detroit thumped the New York Knicks 103-78 on Sunday afternoon in Orlando.

