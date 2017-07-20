Marquette Basketball In The 2017 NBA Orlando Summer League: July 6
If you score 29 points in a game your team won by 5, you get to be in the picture. Dallas Mavericks 96, Oklahoma City Thunder 75 - The Mavericks got hot early, built a monster 20+ point lead in the first quarter, let OKC make it look competitive, then blew them out in the fourth quarter to clinch the top spot in the Orlando Summer League at the end of pool play.
