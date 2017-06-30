Gilbert's impatience was a large factor in Billups' decision
In mid-June 2010, Michigan State'sTom Izzo took nine days to think about MSU alum Gilbert's offer to coach the Cavs, which would have doubled Izzo's salary. The uncertain future of LeBron James was a major reason Izzo didn't leap to the NBA.
