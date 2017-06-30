Former Syracuse players Michael Gbinije, Kris Joseph face off in NBA Summer League
The NBA Summer League game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons in Orlando on Wednesday had a distinct Orange flavor. Former Syracuse forward Kris Joseph started for Charlotte, while another ex-Orange player Michael Gbinije lined up opposite Joseph as Detroit's starting small forward.
