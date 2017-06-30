Former Syracuse players Michael Gbini...

Former Syracuse players Michael Gbinije, Kris Joseph face off in NBA Summer League

Read more: The Post-Standard

The NBA Summer League game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Detroit Pistons in Orlando on Wednesday had a distinct Orange flavor. Former Syracuse forward Kris Joseph started for Charlotte, while another ex-Orange player Michael Gbinije lined up opposite Joseph as Detroit's starting small forward.

Chicago, IL

